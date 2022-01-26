Here are steps for Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu to clear NFL’s concussion protocol

As of Wednesday morning, Kansas City Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. He suffered a concussion during the opening minutes of the divisional-round game against the Bills and was ruled out of the game as a result.

Mathieu must now clear the NFL’s five-step return-to-participation protocol if he’s to play during Sunday’s AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Our latest update from Andy Reid on Monday morning said that Mathieu was in the building and feeling good. While there is optimism he’ll return for Sunday, he still needs to clear the protocol.

Below you’ll find a brief rundown of the steps that Mathieu will need to clear in order to be on the field with his teammates competing for the Lamar Hunt Trophy:

Symptom limited activity

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

This is a combination of physical and cognitive rest and recovery. Basically, upon learning Mathieu was concussed, he’d was prescribed rest, limiting any sort of strenuous activity that might exaggerate symptoms. During this period Mathieu is allowed to do light stretching and balance training under the supervision of the training and medical staff. It’s possible he already cleared this phase early on in the week. We know he was in the building early on Monday.

Light aerobic exercise

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

This is what coaches like Andy Reid would consider, “light work.” This includes things like cardio work on the stationary bike or treadmill, also stretching and balance training. So long as there are no recurring signs and symptoms of a concussion following this type of work, Mathieu can be cleared for the next phase of the return-to-participation protocol.

Football-specific excercises

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

In this phase, Mathieu is allowed to participate in training and exercises that simulate sport-specific activities. Specifically, they want to see if concussion symptoms stick around when your heart rate gets going as it would in an NFL game. Mathieu can also resume training in the weight room under the supervision of the medical and training staff. Again, if there are no recurring signs and symptoms of a concussion following this training, he’s cleared for the next step.

Non-contact training drills

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Mathieu continues each of the three prior phases comprised of cardiovascular, strength and balance training, but adds team-based non-contact training exercises to the mix. This is also likely position-based training for Mathieu. If Mathieu pops up on the injury report today as a limited participant, it could indicate that he’s in this phase of the protocol.

Full football activity

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

When Rick Burkholder clears Mathieu for full football activity involving contact, he must then be cleared by an independent neurologist. This step indicates that Mathieu is ready to return to action. If Mathieu is able to complete a full participation practice without recurrence of concussion symptoms he’ll then be cleared for the AFC championship game.

