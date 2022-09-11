Triston McKenzie delivers when Cleveland Guardians need it most against Twins

Put the defibrillators away, “Sticks” has got you.

The end of the Guardians' 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins got a little hairy on Saturday, but the score belies the performance of starter Triston McKenzie.

Pitching on a team missing two of its starters, the 25-year-old McKenzie was solid yet again when the Guardians needed him most.

The Twins put the winning run at the plate with two outs in a four-run ninth, but still left the park 3½ games behind the first-place Guardians.

“I thought he was good,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “He had two walks. One in the first and one in the second and then none after that. It’s funny, guys have asked from time to time about him getting into the game. I thought he came out again today with his good fastball and held it and then found his curveball. I thought he was really good.”

Triston McKenzie finally figures out the Minnesota Twins

The proof was in McKenzie’s pitching line against a team that has had his number this season.

Before Saturday, the right-handed McKenzie pitched 17⅓ innings against the Twins this seasons and gave up 16 runs – all earned.

He had 18 strikeouts in the previous three starts against the Twins, but he also gave up seven home runs.

“I mean, this is a team that we played a lot this year,” McKenzie told Fox Sports. “I didn't know how much [confidence] it gave me, it was more just go out there in front of zeros, just give the team a strong start.”

McKenzie did a bit more than that. He went seven strong innings, allowing six hits. He walked two and struck out five, but most importantly didn’t give up a run.

It’s the second solid start in a row for McKenzie, who gave up three runs – two earned – on Monday in a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Like Saturday, McKenzie walked two and struck out five against the Royals.

“I think with good players or pitchers you see them start to make adjustments,” Francona said. “Not that he's not never been a hard worker, but I think guys find another gear [and] start to understand what it takes to be consistent.”

Guardians second baseman Andrés Gimenez made another web gem to get Cleveland out of a hairy situation in the third inning of a 6-4 win over Minnesota on Sept. 10, 2022.

Respect those who got you there

They also know when to give thanks when its due.

Second baseman Andrés Giménez made a diving catch of a line shot by Max Kepler to end the bottom of the third with runners on first and third.

In the eighth, left fielder Will Benson brought a ball back into the park off another shot by Kepler to finish the inning with another loud out.

“I think my boys helped me out,” McKenzie said. “I think there's some big plays behind me. … [Gimenez] makes a diving play on Kepler's ball that very much could have changed the game. And I think on top of that, I think I capitalized and made some good pitches in those situations.”

With the Chicago White Sox still just a game and half behind the Guardians have won two huge games against the Twins.

The magic number is 23 before the regular season ends on Oct. 5.

“[The vibe] has been the same as the beginning of the year,” McKenzie said. “We’re out here playing the game hard. We're playing the game our way and we don't want to let that affect us.

“I think moving into the stretch here, even when the games get tough, we have to remember that this is our game and we have to play it the same.”

