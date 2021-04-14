Stepping Up

Apr. 14—The Gloucester football team has tripled its win total from a season ago, currently sporting a 3-2 record with two weeks to go in the abbreviated "Fall 2" season.While the Fishermen have impressed in three wins over Saugus (28-14), Salem (22-0) and Tech Boston (44-26), they were just as impressive if not more impressive in last Friday's 27-20 loss to Winthrop at Newell Stadium.While the final score was not was the team was hoping, the performance on the field was eye opening and showed just how far the team has come in a short period of time. One season after finishing 1-10 and scoring only 77 points all season, Gloucester was playing for an unofficial share of the Northeastern Conference South championship on Friday night.Sure, Winthrop was the favorite and remained unbeaten with a seven-point win thanks to some clutch stops from the defense and clock-killing first downs from the offense. But a year ago, Gloucester would not have been able to hang with a team of Winthrop's caliber, a talented and well coached squad that is physical and balanced.Gloucester not only hung with Winthrop, it had multiple chances to tie the score in the fourth quarter against its unbeaten foe, which moved to 5-0 with Friday's win.The Vikings are a team that is built for the here and now, and would have been a playoff threat if there had been a postseason this year. Gloucester is still rebuilding, but took a big step on Friday night by giving the conference champ all it could handle and then some. That's big for the program moving forward. We saw the Fishermen take care of business against the weaker teams in the conference, but it is the first time in the last two seasons we saw them go toe-to-toe with one of the conference's elite.Spread paying dividendsGloucester added some plays out of the Spread Offense to its playbook this season in an attempt to achieve a little more balance on offense.Through the first four weeks it was evident that the Fishermen still executed its original system, the Wing-T offense, better than the new spread plays. The offense started to mold its identity based off of its Wing-T production with sophomores Frank DeSisto and Caleb DeCoste becoming a formidable rushing combination.On Friday, however, we got to see the benefits of having the spread offense there when needed.DeSisto, Gloucester's leading rusher with 410 yards and five TDs, was out with an injury and while DeCoste still picked up his usual tough yards in between the tackles, the team went to the spread for its chunk plays.Senior quarterback Brett Gaipo had his best game of the season, completing a season-high nine passes for a season-best 101 yards and a touchdown, a beautifully lofted, 24-yard fade right that tight end Jayden DelTorchio went up and got in the second quarter for Gloucester's first score of the game.Gaipo also hit junior running back/wingback Aidan Cornetta with several passes up the seam, including a 32-yard strike for Gloucester's biggest gain of the day.Winthrop was tough on the run game, so the Fishermen switched it up and opened up the offense, leading to the points that got them back in the game.Glimpse into the future for MEManchester Essex has been a bit banged up in recent weeks as the rigors of a Cape Ann League schedule have been tough to navigate.As a result, the 1-4 Hornets have gotten some underclassmen key snaps, which should pay dividends for the fall season.With quarterback Will Levendusky nursing an injury to his throwing hand, sophomore Brennan Twombly has seen his first varsity action this year. He completed a pair of passes for 20-yards against Hamilton-Wenham last Saturday in second half action.Twombly has some height and a capable throwing arm. He sure looks the part of a future starting quarterback.The Hornets have also had several injuries in the offensive backfield, which has thrown underclassmen such as sophomore Owen Aiello into varsity action. Aiello has been a mainstay starting at the outside linebacker spot as well while sophomore Jesse Oliver has also been a mainstay in the secondary.Combined with a young offensive line that will only get better in the fall, Manchester Essex could be ripe for a bounce back sooner rather than later.