Stepinac captures multiple titles behind Boogie Fland

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders finished the regular season with a 15-0 record and went 26-4 overall on their expanded year, claiming the Hoophall West title, a division championship, and back-to-back CHSAA city and state titles.

They also won the inaugural Mayor’s championship against the PSAL Champs.

A major factor in their success was the leadership of the nation’s number two guard who hopes to play at Madison Square Garden one day. Senior Boogie Fland had a phenomenal final season at Stepinac, earning him a top spot on the McDonalds All-American team.

Fland credits the team’s success to team selflessness and chemistry.

This year’s team banquet marked the end of a run by a special group, a sentiment that brought a tear to the coach’s eye. It also celebrated what’s to come for this phenomenal senior class.

Aamyr Sullivan and Jordan Gabriel have multiple Division 3 offers. Braylen Ritvo has committed to Quinnipiac. After decommitting from Kentucky due to the departure of Coach Calipari, Fland will have his choice of offers from just about everywhere.

