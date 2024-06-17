Steph's brand signs ‘Japanese Steph Curry' to multi-year shoe deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

There’s a new member in the Curry Brand family – and it’s a longtime admirer.

Keisei Tominaga, nicknamed the “Japanese Steph Curry,” inked a multi-year deal with Steph Curry’s signature line, making him the first international athlete to do so.

"It is an incredible honor to join Curry Brand and be among its elite roster of athletes," Tominaga said in a statement, via Nick DePaula. "Steph has always been one of my basketball heroes, and I have worked hard to emulate his game in my own basketball career, so to be able to represent his brand and everything he stands for is a dream come true."

OFFICIAL: Curry Brand has signed Japanese PG Keisei Tominaga to a multi-year shoe deal as the brand’s 1st international athlete. 📄✍️



“Steph has always been one of my basketball heroes,” says @KeiseiTominaga. “I have worked hard to emulate his game in my own basketball career,… pic.twitter.com/ZoNhtdKQFq — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) June 14, 2024

Tominaga recently culminated his three-season career at the University of Nebraska, where he earned second-team All-Big Ten honors this past season after averaging 15.1 points per game.

Known for his 3-point shooting abilities, Tominaga, wearing a No. 30 jersey like the four-time NBA champion, recorded 178 triples during his time in Lincoln, Neb., becoming a fan favorite along the way.

Back in April, during the Hanes Originals Soft Touch College Men’s 3-Point Championship, which he won, Tominaga did his best rendition of Curry’s no-look turnaround three pointer.

He takes a few dribbles.

He waits for the buzzer.

He hits the Steph no-look turnaround.

He drains it.



Keisei Tominaga is the best of what college basketball has to offer.



The sport will miss him. pic.twitter.com/rKsSE7wY0x — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) April 5, 2024

Tominaga reportedly met his idol, Curry, whom he modeled his game after, for the first time in 2018 while the Warriors star was in Tokyo. Tominaga was in high school at the time.

Having wrapped up his collegiate career, Tominaga is in the midst of the NBA draft process. Although, it’s unlikely that he will be selected come draft night at Barclays Center from June 26-27.

That said, do expect the guard to feature his Curry sneakers on the floor at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, where Tominaga will represent Japan – and thanks to his new deal, his inspiration as well.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast