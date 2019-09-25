Stephone Anthony back with Saints

Linebacker Stephone Anthony was drafted by the Saints in the first round in 2015, but his run with the team fell short of expectations before he was traded to the Dolphins early in the 2017 season.

While that stint might not have been a particularly fruitful one, it isn’t getting in the way of a return engagement. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Anthony is returning to the Saints as a free agent.

Anthony signed with the Falcons in July, but was released in August. He spent a little more than a week with the Jets before landing back on the street.

Anthony saw most of his time on special teams while with the Dolphins. Current Saints special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi held the same job in Miami while Anthony was with the team.