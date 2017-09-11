Stephon Tuitt avoided season-ending injury

The Steelers got some good news about defensive end Stephon Tuitt‘s left arm injury.

Word on Sunday night was that the team feared Tuitt would miss the rest of the season with a torn biceps, but the word from Pittsburgh on Monday provided a brighter outlook for one of the team’s defensive starters. Tuitt’s fellow defensive linemen Cam Heyward and Tyson Alualu said from the locker room on Monday that Tuitt would not miss the rest of the season.

“It’s not the greatest news but it’s good news for us that he will be back,” Alualu said, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Steelers consider Tuitt “week-to-week” to return to action. Alualu took over after Tuitt was hurt in the win over the Browns and will presumably remain in the lineup until Tuitt is ready to return.