Stephon Marbury’s son commits to Cal as preferred walk-on

The children of the stars of the early 2000s continue to make us feel old.

On Wednesday, Stephon Marbury II announced on Instagram that he had committed to the University of Cal as a preferred walk-on. The son of Starbury said in the post:

“My basketball journey and the Marbury Legacy continues. I’m blessed and grateful to announce that I will be a PWO at the University of Cal Berkeley!”

The DME Academy guard is listed on the team webpage at 6-foot-3. According to the site, his nickname is Star, a shortened version of the elder Marbury.

See Marbury’s post:

Marbury is not ranked on recruiting outlets such as 247Sports or Rivals, but his Hudl highlights show a player who uses quickness to get around defenders, finishes well off the glass at the rim and has active hands-on defense.

He’ll hope to get a chance to make an impact on a Cal team that is entering the ACC this season. The Golden Bears are coming off a 13-19 under Mark Madsen, who, despite the sub-.500 record, led a massive turnaround team in his first year as head coach of a team that went 3-29 the season before.

Stephon Sr., who spent 13 years in the NBA and nine more playing in China, shared the post to his story with the caption “My little man is about to step into a new realm. God is great!”

Marbury’s mother, Tasha Marbury, posted to Instagram with a caption that included:

“My baby son!! I’m not sure how you grew up so fast. You had a ball in your hands before you could even crawl. I watched you do sit ups and pushups at age 2. You started running the stairs around 6/7. I thought you was being pushed too hard. What did I know? I’m proud of you for staying humble, faithful and grateful. We’ve had a few rough years, but you never gave up, you pushed through.”

Marbury commented on her post with a message that included:

“Mannn these past 8 years have been challenging but we did it! If it weren’t for you, I wouldn’t be turning into the man I am today.”

Story originally appeared on High School Sports