Is Stephon Gilmore's house for sale as Patriots trade rumors swirl?

Is Stephon Gilmore's house for sale amid trade rumors? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Ready to go down a rabbit hole?

The NFL trade deadline is less than a week away, and there's speculation the New England Patriots may consider trading All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

The MMQB's Albert Breer reported the Patriots had conversations about dealing Gilmore as recently as August, while our Tom E. Curran has laid out why moving the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year may make sense for the 2-4 Patriots.

That's the backdrop for a report Wednesday from WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" that Gilmore's house is now on the market.

Where's the evidence, you ask? Well, Twitter detectives did some digging and found a house in Foxboro -- a short drive from Gillette Stadium -- that was just listed for sale Tuesday on Realtor.com.

Real estate documents confirm that house is on the market and belongs to Gilmore's wife, Gabrielle.

Here's the kicker: The "Property Details" section of the house's listing includes a notable final line: "All offers if any due on Tuesday, November 3rd @ 5PM."

Did we mention the NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, November 3 at 4 p.m. ET?

That could be pure coincidence. It's also possible the Gilmores are simply relocating to another home in the area. (Gilmore's wife, for what it's worth, seemed to get a kick out of the housing speculation.)

😂😂😂 — Gabrielle Gilmore ❥ (@Eneekonese) October 28, 2020

But it's also possible Gilmore believes he may not need real estate in New England after the trade deadline.

In case you're interested, there are open houses for the property on Saturday and Sunday. So, if the Patriots are sellers ahead of the NFL trade deadline, it sounds like Gilmore might be, too.