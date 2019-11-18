Stephon Gilmore: Zach Ertz is great, but he cries to refs when he doesn’t get his way

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz had nine catches for 94 yards during Sunday’s game against the Patriots, but none of those catches came on third down or in the red zone as the Eagles slumped to a 17-10 home loss.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson credited the Patriots for doing a “nice job” of keeping Ertz in check during what was a rough day for Philly’s offense overall. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore played a big role in the Patriots’ plan for dealing with Ertz and said after the game that the tight end’s frustration with how things were going began to come to the surface.

“He was crying,” Gilmore said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “He does that on film a lot. If you get into him. If he don’t get the ball or he don’t get a call, he’ll cry. But he’s a good receiver. He’s a good tight end. He’s a great player . . . He’s a great player, but when he don’t get his way, he’ll complain to the ref. But who don’t do that?”

The Patriots have long been known for trying to make offenses beat them without their top weapons leading the way. Given their offensive injuries, Ertz was clearly filling that role for the Eagles and the Patriots largely accomplished their mission.