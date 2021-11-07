Stephon Gilmore warmly greeted Robert Kraft

Stephon Gilmore didn’t like the way his career with the Patriots ended, but he doesn’t seem to blame owner Robert Kraft.

The cornerback, playing his former team for the first time, warmly greeted Kraft before pregame warmups. The Patriots tweeted a photo of Gilmore with his arm around Kraft. The Panthers tweeted a video of Gilmore jogging to Kraft for a brief, pleasant exchange between the two before they shook hands.

Gilmore also hugged Patriots president Jonathan Kraft.

Gilmore played four seasons for the Patriots. He had not appeared in a game this season before they traded him to the Panthers for a 2023 sixth-round choice last month.

He said this week he was not happy with the way New England handled the quadriceps injury that ended his 2020 season.

“I just didn’t like how they handled my situation with my injury,” Gilmore said. “A lot went on with that that I didn’t agree with. “Now that I’m here, I’m able to do the things I have to do to get me back ready to where I need to be. I learned a lot there. I have a lot of friends there. A lot of great coaches. I just didn’t like how they handled my situation with my injury.”

Gilmore played 17 defensive snaps in his Panthers debut last week and made an interception against the Falcons. He will play mostly on third downs today.

