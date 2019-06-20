Stephon Gilmore, Ty Law show mutual respect on Patriots' Israel trip originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Stephon Gilmore appreciates his New England Patriots history.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft brought a handful of New England players past and present to Israel this week, among them Gilmore and recent Patriots Hall of Fame inductee Ty Law.

Law rocked No. 24 while winning three Super Bowl titles in New England before Gilmore took the number in 2017. And Gilmore showed respect to his All-Pro predecessor Wednesday on Instagram while the two hung out in Israel.

It appears the respect is mutual, as Law added this reply in the comments:

"The torch is officially passed!! It's your world now. Keep representing young gun. 💪🏾"

Gilmore certainly is representing No. 24 well. The 28-year-old earned first-team All-Pro honors last season during the best campaign of his career, limiting receivers to a ridiculous 44 percent catch rate.

Indeed, Gilmore has developed into the lockdown corner Law was during his 10 seasons with the Patriots and shows no signs of slowing down entering 2019.

Joining Gilmore and Law on Kraft's trip to Israel are current players David Andrews, Joe Thuney, Isaiah Wynn, Brandon King, and Nate Ebner, as well as ex-players Andre Tippett, Drew Bledsoe, Jerod Mayo and Vince Wilfork.

Kraft also will receive Israel's esteemed 2019 Genesis Prize on Thursday -- dubbed the "Jewish Nobel Prize" -- for his work combating anti-Semitism.

