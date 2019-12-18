The New England Patriots have three representatives in the 2020 Pro Bowl.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, linebacker Donta Hightower and special teams captain Matthew Slater each were selected for the event on Jan. 26 in Orlando, Fla.

For Gilmore, this is his third Pro Bowl and second consecutive selection with the Patriots. The 29-year-old was a no-brainer to be selected as he's been one of the best defensive players in the league this season. In 14 games, he's tied for the NFL lead with a career-high six interceptions (two returned for touchdowns). He also has 18 passes defensed, 44 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This is Hightower's second career Pro Bowl (2016), and the eight-year veteran is in the midst of a season in which he's tallied 61 tackles, four sacks, and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Slater, a perennial Pro Bowler, earned his eighth career selection on Tuesday. He has eclipsed Steve Tasker (1987, 90-95) for most special teams Pro Bowl honors in NFL history.

As for snubs, it's fairly surpising to not see linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins, safety Devin McCourty, or wide receiver Julian Edelman on the list.

It's quarterback Tom Brady's first time not being selected in a season he's played since 2006. It's the first time the Patriots haven't had a regular offensive player selected since 2003.

For the full list of 2020 Pro Bowlers, go here.

Stephon Gilmore, two other Patriots players voted to 2020 Pro Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston