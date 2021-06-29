Stephon Gilmore tweets a list of highest-paid DBs, which he’s not on

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael David Smith
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore isn’t making any secret of the fact that he wants more money.

Gilmore, who has a 2021 base salary of $7 million, posted on Twitter today a list of the 10 highest-paid defensive backs in the NFL. Gilmore, who isn’t on the list, added the comment, “Oh ok.”

Quite clearly not OK with his contract, Gilmore did not attend the Patriots’ mandatory minicamp. He and the Patriots have reportedly not made any significant progress in negotiating a new deal.

It’s easy to see why Gilmore, who was the NFL’s defensive player of the year in 2019, thinks he deserves a lot more money than he’s making. It’s also easy to see why the Patriots wouldn’t be eager to give a raise to Gilmore, who will turn 31 in September.

It’s unclear whether Gilmore will show up for training camp.

Stephon Gilmore tweets a list of highest-paid DBs, which he’s not on originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Mike Giardi predicts that Stephon Gilmore will stay with Patriots in 2021

    NFL Network's Mike Giardi strongly believes Stephon Gilmore will be with the Patriots in Week 1.

  • Stephon Gilmore appeared to take a jab at the Patriots and his contract on Twitter

    Stephon Gilmore doesn't seem pleased.

  • Jaguars addition of Marvin Jones has been overlooked

    Jones has flown a bit under the radar since he signed with the Jags. But with 18 touchdowns in the last two years, it won't stay that way for long.

  • WATCH: DeVonta Smith surprises mom with new house, cars

    Watch Philadelphia Eagles draft pick DeVonta Smith surprise his mom with a brand new house and a fully stocked garage

  • Stephon Gilmore tweets cryptically about being left off highest-paid corner list

    Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore isn't hiding his displeasure with his current contract situation.

  • The NFL’s top 11 centers

    Rodney Hudson, J.C. Tretter and Corey Lindsey top Touchdown Wire's list of the best in the middle.

  • WNBA Power Rankings: Minnesota Lynx rise, New York Liberty fall

    The WNBA has two more weeks of games until the Olympic break. The post WNBA Power Rankings: Minnesota Lynx rise, New York Liberty fall appeared first on Just Women's Sports.

  • Touchdown Wire ranks Brandon Linder as a top-10 center

    Linder ranks 10th among centers in the league, per Touchdown Wire's rankings

  • Breakthroughs in Clinical Diagnostics Create New Opportunities for Precision Medicine

    Photo by Edward Jenner from Pexels Precision medicine, a relatively new approach in modern healthcare industry, which combines biological research, genetic data and advanced technology to help doctors create individualized treatment plans and medical advice based on each patient’s genetic background, environment and lifestyle. The key drivers making such a precision approach to healthcare possible are the exciting breakthroughs in clinical diagnostics. Pharmacogenomics Enables Data-Driven Medica

  • Two former Packers make list of NFL’s best centers

    Former Packers Corey Linsley and J.C. Tretter both made Touchdown Wire’s top NFL centers

  • Simone Biles earns spot on US Olympic gymnastics team

    “I feel like I’ve been emotional this whole week,” Biles told NBC. “I just can’t believe Olympic Trials is here again.” Gymnast extraordinaire Simone Biles has officially landed a spot on the U.S. gymnastics Olympic team headed to Tokyo.

  • Top US Afghanistan commander: ‘The security situation, it's not good’

    ‘IT'S NOT GOOD’: The senior U.S. military commander in Afghanistan, in an interview with ABC News, says the security situation continues to decline as U.S. troops near completion of their departure from the country, and Afghan forces are increasingly facing the Taliban alone.

  • Eagles training camp 2021: Why it's time to end the Zach Ertz madness

    The Eagles need to let go with the Zach Ertz situation. By Reuben Frank

  • NFL supplemental draft: Taking a look at all picks since 1999

    The NFL won't be holding a supplemental draft in 2021. Nonetheless, here is a look back at such picks since 1999.

  • U.S. Steel, Norway's Equinor eye clean hydrogen production

    Norway's Equinor and U.S. Steel Corp will examine the potential for developing clean hydrogen production in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, the two companies said on Tuesday. The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to assess the technological and commercial possibilities for hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) and screen potential customers and suppliers. Hydrogen, long used as rocket fuel, in oil refining and to produce ammonia, is an opportunity for the oil and gas sector to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in May.

  • John Lithgow Joins ‘Dexter’ Revival; Won Emmy For Role In Showtime Serial Killer Drama

    EXCLUSIVE: John Lithgow is returning to his old Dexter stomping ground. The multiple Emmy-winning actor is set to make a short but decisive appearance in the Michael C. Hall-led revival coming from Showtime this fall. Awarded his fifth Emmy for the role as the revered but feared “Trinity Killer” in the fourth season of the […]

  • Tyrese Gibson reveals how he, Dwayne Johnson ended feud in a ‘real way’

    Singer turned actor Tyrese Gibson let it be known again that his feud with former Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is in the past. In an interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s guest host Tiffany Haddish released on Monday, Gibson opened up about how he reconnected with Johnson. “Now, how are things between you and The Rock, you good?” Haddish asked Gibson on the show.

  • Cam Newton’s reaction to haters: ‘I feed off of it, but I don’t feed it’

    Cam Newton isn't going to let negativity get him down. He's going to let it fuel him.

  • Police recover Greek art heist's stolen Picasso

    A painting by Pablo Picasso, stolen in an art heist from Greece's National Gallery in 2012, has been found again by police in that country -- who have arrested a man who has confessed to the crime.The work is called "Woman's Head" and was donated by Picasso to the gallery in 1949. It was recovered with another painting by Dutch artist Piet Mondrian, called "Mill," from 1905, that was also snatched from the gallery.The suspect in custody led authorities to a forest outside Athens, where police footage shows one of the paintings sealed in a package under some bushes.A third artwork taken from the gallery, a sketch by Italian painter Guglielmo Caccia, is said to have been destroyed.Greece's culture minister says the Picasso is especially important because the Spaniard had dedicated the work to Greece's fight against fascism, and it bore an inscription from the artist about it.The theft from the National Gallery occurred after thieves triggered the alarm system several times to mislead a guard. When the guard eventually turned off the alarm, they broke in and stole it in the early morning.The paintings will be exhibited once again in the institution.

  • Why the Price of Dogecoin Rose This Morning

    Dogecoin made more headlines with Tesla CEO Elon Musk continuing to tweet about the meme-inspired currency.