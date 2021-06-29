Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore isn’t making any secret of the fact that he wants more money.

Gilmore, who has a 2021 base salary of $7 million, posted on Twitter today a list of the 10 highest-paid defensive backs in the NFL. Gilmore, who isn’t on the list, added the comment, “Oh ok.”

Quite clearly not OK with his contract, Gilmore did not attend the Patriots’ mandatory minicamp. He and the Patriots have reportedly not made any significant progress in negotiating a new deal.

It’s easy to see why Gilmore, who was the NFL’s defensive player of the year in 2019, thinks he deserves a lot more money than he’s making. It’s also easy to see why the Patriots wouldn’t be eager to give a raise to Gilmore, who will turn 31 in September.

It’s unclear whether Gilmore will show up for training camp.

Stephon Gilmore tweets a list of highest-paid DBs, which he’s not on originally appeared on Pro Football Talk