Stephon Gilmore tweets fitting nickname for Patriots' J.C. Jackson after latest interception

Gilmore tweets fitting nickname for Patriots' J.C. Jackson after latest INT originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson is having a fantastic 2020 NFL season, and one of his teammates has a fitting nickname for him.

Jackson tallied his fourth interception in seven games during the second quarter of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

The 24-year-old defensive back picked off Bills quarterback Josh Allen and returned the ball close to midfield. The Patriots kicked a field goal on the ensuing drive to enter halftime trailing 7-6.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore did not play Sunday after being ruled out Saturday with a knee injury. He was no doubt watching his teammates, though, and tweeted his reaction to Jackson's latest interception.

JC Jackson Mr. INT. #LetsGo — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) November 1, 2020

Mr. Interception is a worthy nickname for Jackson, whose 12 interceptions since the start of the 2018 season lead the Patriots.