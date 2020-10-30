Stephon Gilmore tweaked his knee in practice Thursday, status unknown for Bills game

New England Patriots star cornerback Stephon Gilmore tweaked his knee during Thursday’s practice and left early for an MRI, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Gilmore’s name has popped in many instances this past week — mostly regarding trade rumors ahead of the Nov. 3 deadline. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year hasn’t missed a game since the 2017 season and he’s been a model of consistency for the Patriots.

New England plays against the Buffalo Bills this week and Gilmore’s status for the game isn’t fully clear, but he hasn’t been ruled out yet. J.C. Jackson, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones and Joejuan Williams will have to pick up the slack if Gilmore can’t play.

#Patriots star CB Stephon Gilmore tweaked his knee and had an MRI after leaving practice early Thursday. Source said the injury was deemed minor. Though his status for Sunday is not fully clear, he has not been ruled out yet. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2020





Buffalo’s offense is rolling, with Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley complimenting the up-and-coming Josh Allen perfectly. The Patriots already had a tough matchup ahead of them with Gilmore in the lineup, but things will be much more difficult with him out.