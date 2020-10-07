A second star player on the Patriots has tested positive for COVID-19.

Stephon Gilmore, the Patriots cornerback who is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, has tested positive, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

That test comes less than a week after starting quarterback Cam Newton tested positive. A practice squad defensive tackle, Bill Murray, has also tested positive. Gilmore was the only new positive on the team in testing conducted on Tuesday.

The Patriots are not expected to practice today as they and the league assess whether they can play their scheduled home game against the Broncos on Sunday. The Patriots played the Chiefs on Monday night, and Chiefs players who had close contact with Gilmore may also need to isolate.

Although the league successfully avoided any COVID-19 outbreaks during the first three weeks of the regular season, the last week has seen the Titans and Steelers have to postpone a game until later in the year because of several positive tests on the Titans, and the Patriots-Chiefs Monday night game was pushed back by a day. This pandemic remains a major problem for our country, and for the NFL.

Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk