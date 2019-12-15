Stephon Gilmore TD puts Patriots up 17 points

The Patriots trailed the Bengals in the first half and only had a 13-10 lead at halftime.

There are still more than seven minutes to play in the third quarter and that lead is up to 17 points. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore has a lot to do with the change of fortunes.

Gilmore has intercepted Andy Dalton twice since the start of the second half. The first one set up a five-yard touchdown pass to N'Keal Harry and Gilmore took care of business himself on the second. He returned the pass 64 yards for a score that extended New England’s lead to 27-10.

The Bengals muffed a punt at the end of the first half to set the Patriots up for a field goal that gave them the 13-10 lead, so it has been 17 straight points on the back of Bengals giveaways.