Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore enters the final year of his contract. If he shows up for it.

Gilmore has boycotted voluntary offseason workouts this year. The looming question, as noted by Mike Reiss of ESPN.com is whether Gilmore will be present on Monday for the mandatory minicamp.

Without a new contract, he may not. He’s due to make a mere $7 million this year, after the team shifted $4.5 million of the $11 million he was due to earn to 2020, the season after he was named defensive player of the year. Usually when teams do that, the player gets a new deal before he embarks on the contract year that was reduced in order to pump up the other one.

Gilmore would be subject to cumulative fines in the amount of $93,085 if he doesn’t show up for the three-day session.

Last year, trade talk emerged regarding Gilmore not long before the deadline. A knee injury pulled the plug on that possibility. Unless and until Gilmore gets a new deal, a potential trade remains something to keep an eye on.

Will Stephon Gilmore show up for mandatory minicamp in New England? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk