Everybody has things they like to bring with them when they travel, and Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is no different.

In an interview with Patriots.com before New England takes on the lowly Dolphins on the road, Gilmore shared the two items he always brings with him these trips: His son's toy truck and his daughter's bow.

The All-Pro corner prefers to keep his kids in mind when he's away from home, and it's hard to argue with the results. Gilmore is easily one of the five best corners in the game, and leads a secondary that stifled the Steelers offense in Week 1.

Miami might be the worst team in the league by a wide margin, but the Patriots have always had their fair share of issues beating the Dolphins on the road.

That probably won't make a difference on Sunday given the supreme difference in talent between these two teams, so it's a game where the Patriots can work on their execution and maybe get backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham his first pro reps if the game's completely out of hand.

Stephon Gilmore shares two items he always has when the Patriots are on the road