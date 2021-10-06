Stephon Gilmore shares message on Twitter amid split with Patriots

The New England Patriots intend to part ways with cornerback Stephon Gilmore in a stunning twist for the team. Bill Belichick has always been a brutal negotiator, even with his stars. It seems Gilmore was no exception, even after he helped the team with a win in Super Bowl LIII and won the Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

Gilmore shared a message on Twitter to the team’s fans, his teammates, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and the coaching staff.

“It is with mixed emotions that I announce my goodbye to this great fan base. We enjoyed so much success together and you have been an incredible inspiration for my individual achievements. Thank you for supporting this Rock Hill kid and allowing him to achieve his NFL dreams,” Gilmore wrote Wednesday.

Here’s more.

Gilmore was expected to return from a quad injury as soon as he was healthy, but his contract dispute seemed to prolong his absence from the field. Perhaps because the Patriots and Gilmore could not come to a long-term agreement and the cornerback would not return to practice, both sides mutually agreed to part. While the team intends to release him, he may end up getting traded before the end of the day, per multiple reports.

List