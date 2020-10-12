Stephon Gilmore shares encouraging message on Instagram: 'Ready to be back in action'

Gilmore shares encouraging message on Instagram: 'Ready to be back in action' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is looking forward to getting back on the football field.

Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 last week and said in a statement shortly after that he was asymptomatic at the time.

The 30-year-old veteran shared an encouraging message Monday afternoon on his Instagram page, saying he's "ready to be back in action."

Check out Gilmore's post in the tweet below:

#Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore on Instagram.

“Ready to be back in action.” pic.twitter.com/M1KwMl1kvj — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) October 12, 2020

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year Award winner is one of four Patriots players who have been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list over the last two weeks, along with quarterback Cam Newton, defensive tackle Byron Cowart and practice squad defensive lineman Bill Murray.

The Patriots have had their Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos rescheduled twice after positive COVID-19 tests. The matchup currently is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET.