Stephon Gilmore says his shoulder injury won't keep him out next week

Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore watched the second half of Sunday's game in a sling on the sideline.

The Cowboys ruled out Gilmore after he injured his right shoulder with 1:55 remaining in the first half.

Coach Mike McCarthy and Gilmore both said the former defensive player of the year will be good to go for next week's playoff opener against the Packers.

“It popped out, and they popped it back in place," Gilmore said, via Patrik Walker of the team website. "It feels great now. I’m excited for next week.”

Gilmore laid out to try to break up a reception to Terry McLaurin, and he landed on the FedEx Field grass with his right arm extended.

“He told me he was fine, and he’d be ready to go," McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com.

The Cowboys need Gilmore after losing Trevon Diggs for the season in Week 2. DaRon Bland took up the slack, leading the league in interceptions after making his ninth of the season Sunday, but Gilmore has had times this season when he's traveled with the opponent's best receiver.