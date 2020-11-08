The Patriots made some updates to their injury report on Sunday, including the announcement that cornerback Stephon Gilmore will be out again.

Gilmore was listed as questionable with the knee injury that forced him to miss last Sunday’s loss to Buffalo. The Patriots downgraded him to out for Monday night’s game against the Jets.

They also ruled out linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (groin) and defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee). Both players had been initially listed as questionable along with Gilmore.

Wide receiver N'Keal Harry (concussion) and running back J.J. Taylor (illness) were both ruled out when the Patriots handed in their initial report on Saturday.

Stephon Gilmore ruled out for Monday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk