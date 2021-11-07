Stephon Gilmore, Robert Kraft embrace before Patriots vs. Panthers game

Gilmore, Kraft embrace before Patriots vs. Panthers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore took a few moments before Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots at Bank of America Stadium to embrace with a few familiar faces.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Gilmore hugged and shared a few words shortly before kickoff. Team president Jonathan Kraft also had a quick embrace with the veteran cornerback.

Check out the interactions in the video below:

The Patriots traded Gilmore to the Panthers in early October for a sixth-round draft pick.

Gilmore told reporters earlier this week that he wasn't happy with how the Patriots handled his quad injury. He also noted it was best that both sides move on, and judging by his interactions with the Krafts on Sunday, it looks like each side has done that.

Gilmore made his debut for the Panthers last week against the Atlanta Falcons and tallied an interception in Carolina's win. He missed the first seven games of the season after landing on the PUP list in August due to the quad injury.