Stephon Gilmore returns to limited practice

Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore dislocated his shoulder in Sunday's win over the Commanders. He missed Wednesday's on-field work but returned to limited participation in Thursday's practice.

Gilmore expects to play but may have to wear a harness.

The rest of the Cowboys' practice report remained the same.

Starting left guard Tyler Smith missed the Week 18 game with a foot injury, and he remained limited in Thursday's practice.

The Cowboys rested cornerback Stephon Gilmore (shoulder), right guard Zack Martin (rest) and left tackle Tyron Smith (rest) again Thursday.

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (ankle) again was limited.

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle) and safety Malik Hooker (ankle) remained full participants.