Stephon Gilmore rejoins New England Patriots for training camp after standoff

It appears that Stephon Gilmore’s holdout has ended.

Rookies and injured players reported to training camp at Gillette Stadium this week. When that happens a team will place injured players on the physically unable to perform list. Those players still count against the 90-man roster and can come off the injured list at any time.

The big news on Thursday was that Gilmore was one of eight veteran players to be placed on the active/physically unable to perform list. This means the Pro Bowl cornerback reported to Gillette Stadium after holding out of minicamp and skipping optional OTAs.

Gilmore, 30, is coming off a Pro Bowl 2020 season, which ended with a quad injury. The cornerback had surgery, which forced him to rehab this offseason. He missed OTAs and minicamp, however, due to a contractual dispute with the Patriots. Gilmore is currently set to earn a base salary of $7 million and will become a free agent at the end of the season.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore reportedly is holding out of mandatory minicamp.

According to the NFL Network, Gilmore is open to an extension but would also take more money this season before turning to free agency in 2022. Gilmore’s contract status will continue to be a big storyline until he and the Patriots come to some sort of resolution.

The news on Thursday, however, that Gilmore reported to Gillette Stadium is a good sign for the Patriots. After loading up this offseason, and spending more money than any team in free agency history, it certainly makes sense for the Patriots to keep Gilmore around.

Gilmore’s presence at training camp will be one of the biggest storylines when the Pats start to practice next week. The team’s first practice is scheduled for Wednesday, which is open to the public.

