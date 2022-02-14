Stephon Gilmore recalls great Bill Belichick moment on Super Bowl LVI day

Gilmore recalls great moment with Belichick, Pats during Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Stephon Gilmore may not like how his Patriots tenure ended, but he's still fond of the good times in New England.

As the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals squared off in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, the Carolina Panthers cornerback took to Instagram to share a great photo of him and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick with the caption, "Big time players make big time plays in big time games."

Instagram/@bumpnrungilmore

That photo was taken after Super Bowl LIII, when the Patriots beat the Rams 13-3 thanks in part to Gilmore's game-clinching interception with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Gilmore could have went with a photo of that interception, but it was nice to see him show Belichick some love given how things ended between him and the Patriots.

After New England traded Gilmore to the Panthers last October, the veteran cornerback claimed the Patriots mishandled his quad injury, which caused him to miss the first seven games of the season.

"A lot went on with that that I didn’t agree with," Gilmore said at the time.

Belichick took exception to Gilmore's comments -- "Surprised to hear him say that, because we had several meetings and laid out a plan on how he would rehab once he came back to training camp" -- and when New England and Carolina met in Week 9, Gilmore admitted he had "a lot of extra" motivation to beat his former team.

So, it's safe to say Gilmore was ready for a fresh start. But the 31-year-old can still appreciate the on-field success he had with Belichick and the Patriots, highlighted by his lone championship with the team in 2018.