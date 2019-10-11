Stephon Gilmore: I like it when QBs come after me

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones completed a pass to wide receiver Darius Slayton one the team’s first offensive play on Thursday night and that completion came with Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore in coverage.

Jones would look to receivers covered by Gilmore five more times over the course of the game, but there wouldn’t be any other completions. Gilmore would intercept one of the passes and tip the other in the air long enough for John Simon to account for another of Jone’s three interceptions on the night.

“He threw at me the first play,” Gilmore said, via NESN.com. “I’m like, ‘OK, it’s going to be this type of game.’ So, I was happy he kept throwing. Just keep making plays. . . . It’s fun. That’s what I like. So, any time he comes at me, I can make plays.”

The game continued a strong start to the season for Gilmore, who earned some praise from head coach Bill Belichick when Belichick was asked about Gilmore’s play at his postgame press conference.

“I mean, look, he’s a very talented player and works extremely hard to prepare for the game, study his opponents and study the passing game that our opponents are going to run,” Belichick said. “This is a good example here on a short week of how diligent he works and it paid off. He’s done a great job for us.”

Gilmore was a first-team All-Pro last season and the first six games of this season have laid the foundation for a second straight selection.