Stephon Gilmore provides a positive update after contracting COVID-19

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore shared yet another positive update while he manages COVID-19. The corner said on Oct. 7 he is asymptomatic, which was an excellent sign for a quick recovery.

His latest Instagram post came with more positive news. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year wrote that he’s “ready to be back in action” on Monday. This doesn’t mean that he’s actually eligible to return to action. If he’s still asymptomatic, he could return to the Patriots after two consecutive negative tests, spaced 24 hours apart. He could also make his return 10 days after his positive test, which would land him back with New England on Friday, pending a team physician’s approval.

For now, New England’s facility is in shutdown mode after defensive tackle Byron Cowart tested positive on Saturday night. It’s unclear when they’ll return to Gillette Stadium in preparation for the game against the Broncos, which was supposed to take play in Week 5 but has been postponed to Week 6 due to the Patriots’ continued positive tests.