Quarterback Cam Newton wasn’t the only Patriots player back at practice on Thursday.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore has also returned to action. Pictures taken by media members at the open portion of the session show Gilmore going through drills for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Newton was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. There’s been no announcement regarding Gilmore’s activation, but his presence on the field makes that a formality.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com notes that practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray is also on the field, so he’s also coming off that list. That would leave defensive tackle Byron Cowart as the only player still on the reserve list.

Stephon Gilmore practicing for Patriots originally appeared on Pro Football Talk