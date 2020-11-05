The Patriots didn’t trade cornerback Stephon Gilmore this week, but they may not have him in the lineup against the Jets on Monday night.

Gilmore did not take part in Thursday’s practice because of a knee injury. He also missed practice last Friday and did not play in last Sunday’s loss to the Bills.

The Patriots had four other players out of practice on Thursday. Defensive tackle Carl Davis (concussion), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee), wide receiver N'Keal Harry (concussion), and running back J.J. Taylor (illness) also did not participate in practice.

Offensive linemen Shaq Mason (calf), Joe Thuney (ankle), and Isaiah Wynn; linebackers Ja'whaun Bentley (groin) and Shilique Calhoun (knee); tight ends Ryan Izzo (hamstring) and Dalton Keene (knee); defensive ends John Simon (elbow) and Deatrich Wise (knee, hand); safety Kyle Dugger (ankle); running back Damien Harris (ankle); and cornerback J.C. Jackson (knee) were all limited participants.

Stephon Gilmore out of practice Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk