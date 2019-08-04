Stephon Gilmore on the Patriots secondary: 'I trust these guys'

The New England Patriots are shaping up to have a very strong secondary in 2019. The group, led by cornerback Stephon Gilmore who recently was rated as the top cornerback in the NFL, features a lot of quality starters, good depth, and rising young talent. And that combination could prove to be excellent.

However, beyond how the squad looks on paper, they also have an important connection, which Gilmore explained in a recent interview with ESPN's Mike Reiss.

"I trust these guys," Gilmore told Reiss. "As long as we have that trust back there, and play for each other, I think we can be pretty good."

Gilmore credits Brady for "making everyone better"

And it's safe to assume that Gilmore's latter point will be true. The team is returning its entire core from last season with a couple of additions in the form of second-round pick Joejuan Williams and free-agent safety Terrence Brooks, who has performed well in camp so far. They should upgrade the overall talent level, but as Boston fans have learned from the Celtics, having trust and chemistry can be just as important as having talent. So, that trust should only serve to make the Patriots secondary better.

Gilmore isn't the only one to praise the secondary in recent weeks. Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady has gotten a chance to experience what it's like throwing on them and needless to say, he was impressed with how good the unit has performed.

"We've got a very good defense this year," Brady said, per Reiss. "It's hard to complete passes on our secondary. That's just the reality, so it's actually great work for our offense to see how we measure up against a very good defense."

We'll see if the Patriots secondary can live up to the lofty standards that they will likely be held to. If they can live up to the top-five ranking that Pro Football Focus gave them heading into the season, that would certainly do a lot to help their defense succeed in 2019 and beyond.

