The Patriots will play without cornerback Stephon Gilmore again on Sunday night.

Gilmore will miss his third straight game with a knee injury. He was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report along with 16 of his teammates.

Linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley is the other player from that group on the inactive list. Offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt, defensive lineman Isaiah Mack, tight end Jordan Thomas, running back J.J. Taylor, and quarterback Brian Hoyer are also out.

As expected, running back Mark Ingram is back for the Ravens after missing two games with an ankle injury. Linebacker Matthew Judon is also active after being listed as questionable.

Defensive end Calais Campbell, linebacker L.J. Fort, cornerback Jimmy Smith, quarterback Trace McSorley, and defensive end Jihad Ward are inactive for Baltimore.

Stephon Gilmore out for Patriots, Mark Ingram in for Ravens originally appeared on Pro Football Talk