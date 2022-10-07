Stephon Gilmore pass breakup gives Colts ugly win over Broncos
Thursday Night Football delivered one of the uglier performances in NFL history, courtesy of the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.
It came down to a fourth-down play in overtime. Denver trailed 12-9 and coach Nathaniel Hackett decided to go for it rather than attempt a chip-shot, game-tying field goal.
This is the same Hackett who went for a 64-yard field goal in the waning seconds of the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks … and lost.
This time, after each team took a timeout, Hackett did go for it and had Wilson throw a pass into the end zone.
However, the great Stephon Gilmore stuck his hand in and broke up the pass intended for Courtland Sutton in the end zone.
The Colts had a brutal 12-9 win — hey, a win is a win.
There’s plenty of heat in Denver, which is 2-3, and where people headed for the exits as overtime started.
And the @Colts walk away with the W in OT. #INDvsDEN on Prime Video
Also available on NFL+
— NFL (@NFL) October 7, 2022
Broncos fans are leaving before overtime begins. YIKES.
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 7, 2022
Gilmore had an INT in the end zone in regulation to set up the Colts’ drive that tied the game at 9 on a field goal.
This game is really something else. An end zone interception for the @Colts, and Indy is still in this! 😮#INDvsDEN on Prime Video
Also available on NFL+
— NFL (@NFL) October 7, 2022
(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)