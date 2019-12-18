There are several quality candidates for the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award, but one of them stands out above the rest.

This player is New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

The 29-year-old defensive back is tied for the league lead in interceptions (six) and passed defensed (18). He's also returned two of his interceptions for touchdowns, with the latest one coming in Sunday's 34-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

LOCK DOWN.



Stephon Gilmore's second INT of the day is a PICK-6! #GoPats



📺: #NEvsCIN on CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/ALWDCpltog pic.twitter.com/yTuAkSU46m











— NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2019

Gilmore's 84 targets without allowing a touchdown is the highest total in the league, and quarterbacks have a passer rating of just 32.8 when throwing into his coverage this season.

The Patriots star's teammates were quick to support Gilmore in his DPOY campaign following the Week 15 victory, and he made his own case Wednesday during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub show "Zolak & Bertrand".

Asked @BumpNrunGilm0re on @ZoandBertrand if he's the Defensive Player of the Year: "My play speaks for itself. If you really watch the tape, there's no question." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 18, 2019

The defending Super Bowl champions have two games left in the regular season, and if Gilmore gives a couple more quality performances, it would be hard to imagine another player winning the AP's DPOY award. Gilmore, if chosen by the voters, would become the first Patriots player ever to win this award.

Is Stephon Gilmore the NFL's DPOY? Patriots star gives great answer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston