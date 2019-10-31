Stephon Gilmore named AFC Defensive Player of the Month, keeps Patriots' streak alive

It's getting harder to say the New England Patriots' defense lacks star power.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October on Thursday morning, becoming the second straight Patriots player to win the award after Devin McCourty earned the honors in September.

Gilmore certainly was deserving: He racked up 11 tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions during New England's 4-0 stretch in October.

Most importantly, he helped set the tone for a lockdown Patriots defense that allowed just four touchdowns in the entire month of October and is on pace for a historically great season.

Prior to McCourty and Gilmore going back-to-back, the Patriots hadn't had a Defensive Player of the Month since Chandler Jones in 2013. If they keep playing like this, though, Gilmore might not be the last to earn those honors this season.

