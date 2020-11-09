Stephon Gilmore, N’Keal Harry among Patriots inactive for Week 9

The New England Patriots will be without a handful of starters for their matchup against the New York Jets in Week 9 on Monday night.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore (knee), receiver N’Keal Harry (concussion), defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin), tight end Dalton Keene (knee), running back J.J. Taylor (illness) and quarterback Brian Hoyer have been declared inactive for Monday’s game. Hoyer was the only player who had not been ruled inactive in the days leading up to the game.

The Patriots also announced on Monday they signed defensive lineman Tashawn Bower to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and activated linebacker Terez Hall and receiver Kristian Wilkerson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad as standard COVID-19 subs. Hall and Wilkerson will revert back to the practice squad after the game.





New England will be short on starters as they play the lowly Jets.