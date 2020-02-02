After being named the 2019 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year on Saturday, Stephon Gilmore took some time to reach out to Patriot nation.

The New England Patriots cornerback shared a message thanking his fans, as well as those in the organization who have helped him along the way.

"Hey, Pats Nation. Thank you for your support," Gilmore said. "Thank you for voting for me for Defensive Player of the Year. It's a great honor to be the first Patriot defensive player to win the award. I couldn't have done it without the fans, my teammates, coaches, a lot of people behind the scenes. Go Pats."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Watch below:

A message from the DPOY himself!



📺: #NFLHonors | Tonight at 8PM ET on FOX pic.twitter.com/znaroDwopC



— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2020





LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

It indeed is a great honor for the three-time Pro Bowler, and a well-deserved one. Gilmore tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with six and also topped the league in pass breakups (20).

Shortly after Gilmore won the prestigious award, Tom Brady took to Instagram to congratulate his teammate. Even Houston Texans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins showed Gilmore tremendous respect for the achievement.

Stephon Gilmore has message for Patriots fans after winning Defensive Player of the Year originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston