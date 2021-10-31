Stephon Gilmore: 'A lot of extra' motivation for Week 9 game vs. Patriots

Gilmore: 'A lot of extra' motivation for upcoming game vs. Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With his first game as a Carolina Panther in the books, Stephon Gilmore already is looking forward to his upcoming matchup against his former team.

The ex-New England Patriots cornerback was asked Sunday whether there's "a little bit extra" for him heading into the Week 9 showdown.

"A lot of extra," he responded to close out his postgame press conference.

Stephon Gilmore speaks to the media after the game https://t.co/LRLmjrDV9X — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 31, 2021

It sure sounds like Gilmore is ready for his revenge game.

Gilmore was traded to Carolina on Oct. 6 after a lengthy contract dispute with the Patriots. The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year skipped mandatory minicamp back in June and was placed on the PUP list through training camp and the first seven weeks of the season.

In his Panthers debut Sunday vs. the Atlanta Falcons, Gilmore sealed Carolina's 19-13 victory with an interception late in the fourth quarter.

Patriots vs. Panthers is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.