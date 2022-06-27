Stephon Gilmore listed as a bargain for the Colts

The Indianapolis Colts added a big name in free agency this offseason when cornerback Stephon Gilmore signed a two-year deal.

The signing of Gilmore came at the right time, just a few weeks after the Colts traded away Rock Ya-Sin in the deal to acquire defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

Signing Gilmore to a two-year, $20 million deal is a bargain in the eyes of CBS Sports.

Top average earner: Jaire Alexander (Packers), $21M per year

Top 2022 earner: Jalen Ramsey (Rams), $23.2M Stephon Gilmore (Colts)

Average annual earnings: $10M per year | 2022 cost: $7.75M Gilmore wasn’t quite an elite cover man for the extent of his Panthers reunion in 2021, but the former Bills and Patriots star remains a low-risk, high-reward bet for a Colts defense ready to contend. As a short-term starter, you can do a lot worse. Shaquill Griffin, William Jackson III, Ronald Darby and Adoree’ Jackson will all make more in 2022.

Gilmore will step right into the starting role on the boundary while Kenny Moore II (barring a contract holdout) will work opposite him in personnel packages that feature only two cornerbacks.

Gilmore dealt with some injuries during the 2021 season, but the Colts feel he’s moved on from those ailments and will help build a better secondary for the 2022 campaign.

