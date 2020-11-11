The Patriots’ initial practice report brought great news for them: Cornerback Stephon Gilmore wasn’t on it.

The Patriots since have corrected it, with Gilmore listed as limited in Wednesday’s walk-through practice. The 2019 NFL defensive player of the year has missed two games with a knee injury.

Every play practiced for the Patriots as they prepare to meet the Ravens on Sunday Night Football, but they listed 18 players as limited participants.

Receiver N’Keal Harry practiced for the first time since his concussion in Week 7. He was limited as was running back Damien Harris, who injured his chest against the Jets and also has an ankle injury.

The team’s other limited participants were linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin), linebacker Shilique Calhoun (knee), defensive tackle Carl Davis (concussion), safety Cody Davis (calf), defensive back Kyle Dugger (ankle), kicker Nick Folk (back), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee), tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring), cornerback J.C. Jackson (knee), offensive guard Shaq Mason (calf), defensive end John Simon (elbow), running back J.J. Taylor (illness), offensive guard Joe Thuney (ankle), defensive end Deatrich Wise (knee, hand) and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (ankle).

Stephon Gilmore limited in Wednesday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk