Stephon Gilmore: 'I just didn't like' how New England Patriots handled injury situation

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As it turns out, Stephon Gilmore's unhappiness with the New England Patriots went beyond his contract.

On Wednesday, speaking to media from New England, Gilmore said that along with the money issue, he was unhappy with how the team handled the situation last season with his quadriceps injury, for which he underwent surgery and then rehabilitation during the offseason.

After holding out of minicamp, Gilmore was placed on the physically unable to perform list this summer. With a new contract not in sight, the Patriots traded Gilmore to the Panthers on Oct. 6 for a 2023 sixth-round pick. He’ll face the Patriots this weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I wasn't ready at the beginning of training camp, I’ll be completely honest with you, but the only thing I just didn't like how they handled my situation with my injury,” Gilmore said. “You know, a lot went on with that, that I didn't agree with it.

“And now that I'm here, I'm able to do the things I have to do to get me back ready where I need to be. I learned a lot there. There are a lot of friends there, a lot of great coaches. I just didn’t like how they handled my situation with my injury.”

When asked what he specifically disagreed with regarding the injury, Gilmore declined to comment, saying, “I don't want to get a specific, you know — didn't agree with it and I just put it behind me.”

Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore celebrates with teammates after an interception in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons.

Gilmore suffered a torn quad in Week 15 and had surgery on the injury in December. The cornerback entered the offseason rehabbing, but an issue with his contract also arose, since he was unhappy with the $7 million base salary he was set to earn.

Gilmore said money was part of his unhappiness in New England as well.

“Yeah, that’s the reason also, too, but a lot goes into it. It’s not just one specific thing,” Gilmore said. “At the end of the day, it’s a business. They treat it like a business. And we made the best decision for each other.”

After being traded, Gilmore was taken off the physically unable to play list and is now playing on the same contract with the Panthers. He played 17 defensive snaps in his debut last weekend. Gilmore was mainly on the field on third down and his main assignment was rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, who finished with two catches for 13 yards. Gilmore's shining moment was an interception with under two minutes to go. At that point, Carolina was up nine and Atlanta was 30 yards from the end zone.

When he was asked if he would have played in New England under the same contract, Gilmore wouldn’t say.

“I don't know. I don't know. I can't answer that truthfully because, you know, I'm not there. I don't know If I was on that same schedule, I would’ve played. I'm here now and I'm playing and I feel better and I'm just trying to do whatever I can to help this team win and make plays on Sunday.”

Prior to the trade, it was reported that the Patriots were going to release the cornerback. When he was asked if the Pats offered him a new contract, Gilmore said there were talks. “We had a conversation and it was better for both of us to go in opposite directions, whether it was the contract or whatever,” Gilmore said. “It was better for both of us to go our separate ways.”

During four years in New England, Gilmore made three Pro Bowl teams, two First-team All-Pro squads and was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. That year, he finished tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with six and led the league in passes defended with 20. Gilmore also returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

In his final year with the Patriots, Gilmore played in 11 games before the injury ended his season. When he was asked if his relationship with head coach Bill Belichick became strained, the cornerback praised his former head coach. “He's a great coach,” Gilmore said. “He does everything, whatever he can to help his team win. He taught me a lot of football and how to be a better player and you know how to prepare. As a coach, he helped me in a lot of ways.“

In the end, Gilmore reiterated that it was best for both parties to start anew.

“It's better for both of us to, you know, be in this position and I'm happy I’m back home now. Things just didn’t work out. In life, you have to move on and adjust and handle your situation the best way you can.”

