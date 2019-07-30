Stephon Gilmore joins Patriots teammates Julian Edelman and Devin McCourty on NFL Top 100 players of 2019

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore will join fellow teammates Julian Edelman and Devin McCourty on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2019 list.

McCourty and Edelman ranked No. 89 and 90 respectively, and Gilmore comes in at 22.

2018 was a career year for Gilmore. He earned a First-Team All-Pro selection for the first time and made the game-winning interception against the Rams in Super Bowl 53.

The Patriots raised a few eyebrows when they signed the former Bills cornerback to a five-year, $65 million contract two years ago, but Gilmore has proven to be well worth the investment.

As the Top 100 winds down, quarterback Tom Brady figures to earn another high ranking.

