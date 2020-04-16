Stephon Gilmore's New England Patriots teammates are happy the All-Pro cornerback signed on with Jordan Brand on Wednesday ...

... Partially for selfish reasons.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

Shortly after Jordan Brand's announcement Wednesday, Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty chimed in on Twitter with a message: The defense needs Gilmore to hook them up with some Jordan swag.

Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower, who also is a Jordan athlete (along with Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum), and wasn't the least bit surprised by McCourty's free gear request.

I knew it was coming 😂😂 https://t.co/HRnw90B6X9 — Dont'a Hightower (@zeus30hightower) April 15, 2020

But Jason had backup in his twin brother, safety Devin McCourty, as well as linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley.

But between u and @BumpNrunGilm0re y'all could tell Jordan to send a couple pair of 12s in everything 😂😂🤣🤣🤣😂 — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) April 15, 2020

I'm just upset I can only RT this once — Ja'Whaun Bentley (@NVBentley33) April 15, 2020

🤣🤣🤣😂😂🤣🤣😂😂 if they don't respond we gonna take this to text -Dmac — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) April 15, 2020

That's a full-court press right there.

Story continues

It sounds like the defense's persistence worked, though: Gilmore eventually implied he'll take care of his defensive brethren.

Lol all love fam 💯 https://t.co/saA6N1YcvX — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) April 15, 2020

We can understand why Gilmore's teammates want to wear whatever he's wearing after the 29-year-old became the first cornerback since 2009 (Charles Woodson) to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

And if Tom Brady could outfit the whole locker room with Uggs boots, we'd imagine Gilmore can slip his teammates some extra swag as a morale booster entering 2020.

Stephon Gilmore joining Jordan Brand has Patriots defense thinking one thing originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston