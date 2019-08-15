Stephon Gilmore, A.J. Brown spark heated Patriots-Titans fight at practice

Darren Hartwell
NBC Sports Boston

Stephon Gilmore is a man of few words, but he's not afraid to mix it up on the field.

Case in point: The New England Patriots cornerback was at the center of a heated skirmish with Tennessee Titans players during Day Two of the teams' joint practices in Nashville.

According to our Tom E. Curran and others on the scene, Gilmore got tangled up with Titans rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown after a running play, and after a couple verbal and physical jabs, players from both teams entered the fray.

The fight even expanded to include Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson, according to Jim Wyatt of Titans Online.

Titans running back Dion Lewis even used the opportunity to troll some of his former Patriots teammates before tensions were diffused.

Training camp kerfuffles are pretty common, especially during joint practices, when wound-up players finally get the chance to hit someone who isn't their teammate.

That means even quieter types like Gilmore are bound to mix it up at some point, and that we should expect a physical preseason contest Saturday at Nissan Stadium.

originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

