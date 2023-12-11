Stephon Gilmore: A.J. Brown calling me old lit a fire in me Sunday night

The Eagles got the ball out of halftime on Sunday night and they drove the ball into Cowboys territory with hopes of cutting into a 24-6 Dallas lead, but they wouldn't put any points on the board.

Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore stripped Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown of the ball after a catch and the Cowboys recovered the fumble for the second of three takeaways they would have in a 33-13 win. After the game, Gilmore said that some early trash talking from Brown helped set the stage for the momentum-shifting play.

"I just didn't like how he called me old at the beginning of the game," Gilmore said, via the team's website. "So it lit a fire in me a little bit. I was mad. The only thing I could do was show him I was still here, and I think I did that today. I've been doing this my whole career. Covering the best guy and following him. It's exciting because you know the ball is coming your way. I get up for those types of moments."

Gilmore had a strong game against DK Metcalf in the Week 13 win over the Seahawks and the Cowboys will need him to keep it going against Stephon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle over the next two weeks. If he can, the Cowboys might be hosting playoff games come January.