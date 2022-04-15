How Stephon Gilmore impacts Colts CB depth chart

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
  Stephon Gilmore
    Stephon Gilmore
The Indianapolis Colts made a big move Friday morning by signing five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a two-year deal.

Adding the type of talent like Gilmore is a massive upgrade for the Colts cornerback room, which is a position that became a more significant need earlier this offseason when Rock Ya-Sin was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

With Gilmore now expected to be in the fold, here’s how the cornerback depth chart looks going into the draft:

CB

Stephon Gilmore

Isaiah Rodgers

Anthony Chesley

Slot CB

Kenny Moore II

Alexander Myres

CB

Brandon Facyson

Chris Wilcox

Will Redmond

Gilmore dealt with a quad injury for the majority of the 2021 season before he was traded from the New England Patriots to the Carolina Panthers so the Colts must feel confident he will be able to stay healthy.

At 31 years old, Gilmore can still be a major asset to the Colts’ defense, but this may not completely clear them of having a need at the position. It wouldn’t be a surprise at all if Chris Ballard still used a draft pick on a cornerback in two weeks.

Regardless, the Colts have made some big moves this offseason and that narrative only gets pushed further with this signing of Gilmore.

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

