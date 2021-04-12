Stephon Gilmore on future with Patriots: It’s out of my control

A report emerged late last month that Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore would be “very open” to an extension that would lower his cap number for the 2021 season.

But Gilmore realizes that is not entirely up to him.

The cornerback is about to enter the last year of his five-year contract, but turns 31 in September and is slated to count $15.8 million against the cap. After missing the last two games of 2020 with a torn quad, Gilmore has been the subject of trade rumors during this offseason.

While Gilmore doesn’t have full clarity on his future, he said on Monday he “for sure” wants to stay with New England.

“That stuff will play out as it will,” Gilmore said, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe. “I just try to take it day by day, and that’s all I can do.”

Gilmore replied, “It’s out of my control” when asked how he deals with the uncertainty. And Gilmore didn’t directly say whether he thinks he deserves a new contract.

“You’ve got to leave it in their hands,” Gilmore said. “Of course, I know what type of player I am, what type of person I am. I let everything lay on its own.”

A year after he was named the AP Defensive Player of the Year, Gilmore recorded one interception, one forced fumble, and three passes defensed for the Patriots in 2020.

