Stephon Gilmore explains why Patriots QB Tom Brady is "great teammate" originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is the ultimate competitor, and based on stories from current and former players, he's a pretty good teammate, too.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore went on FOX Sports 1 show "First Things First" on Tuesday and was asked about what Brady is like as a teammate.

"He's a great teammate," Gilmore said. "He's one of the hardest workers I've ever played with. He's smart. He comes to work everyday -- he doesn't like losing reps, whether it's 1-on-1, 7-on-7. He hates losing. He's a great teammate to compete against everyday and pushes players."

What did Gilmore's first interaction with Brady as teammates entail?

"He said -- it was an offseason workout -- and he was like, 'happy to have you on this side now instead of playing against you,'" Gilmore explained. "It was great."

Gilmore has spent two seasons with Brady in New England after joining the Patriots on a huge free-agent contract in 2017.

The veteran cornerback was one of the team's best players in 2018. He was named to the NFL's All-Pro team and the Pro Bowl. Gilmore also gave a fantastic performance in the Patriots' 13-3 win against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. His interception late in the fourth quarter essentially sealed New England's sixth Lombardi Trophy.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.